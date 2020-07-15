Gigi Hadid Shares First Glimpse At Baby Bump

Gigi Hadid is finally giving fans a small glimpse of her growing baby bump.

The model, 25, who is expecting her first child with longtime love Zayn Malik, shared a little peek at her belly during an Instagram Live on Wednesday.

Not only did Hadid show off her burgeoning bump, but she also opened up about why she decided to keep her pregnancy off social media, explaining she believes it’s “not the most important thing going on in the world.”

“That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening,” Hadid added. “And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

But just because Hadid feels now isn’t the right time to share all about her pregnancy, the stunner says she will in the future: “I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up everyday during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something.”

She added, “I’m so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we’re all good and safe and everything’s going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments.”

