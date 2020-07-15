Jimmie Allen Enlists Darius Rucker, Charley Pride For Timely ‘Why Things Happen’ Anthem

Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker and Charley Pride are coming together for a powerful anthem.

The newly released track, titled “Why Things Happen”, dropped just weeks following the death of George Floyd, which prompted worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“You’ll never know when your last breath’s gonna fade like a July sunset,” Rucker sings.

“You try not to question/God and his judgement,” Allen continues. “But da**it, I don’t understand.”

“Why Things Happen” is off Allen’s latest record, Bettie James, which features an impressive lineup of country icons including, Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw, as well as actress Rita Wilson.

Bettie James and “Why Things Happen” are available to stream now.