Heather Morris Remembers Friend Naya Rivera In Touching Tribute: ‘I Cherish Every Moment We Had’

Heather Morris is sharing an emotional tribute to the late Naya Rivera, who drowned in a California lake at age 33.

Morris was just Rivera’s co-star on “Glee”, playing her the onscreen girlfriend of Rivera’s Santana Lopez, but also her dear friend.

“We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase,” Morris wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photos of her sons, Owen and Elijah, playing with Rivera’s son, Josey.

“However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding,” she continued. “The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f**king T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you.”

Morris wrote that she’s been listening to Rivera’s EP “on repeat,” revealing that they were constantly in touch.

“You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food,” she added.

Revealing that the two had “vowed” to spend Easters together, this year marked the first time that didn’t take place due to the COVID-19 crisis. “You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life,” she wrote.

Discussing all the various lessons she’d learned from Rivera, Morris wrote that the “utmost important” one “was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted.”

She also noted that they “never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures…our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy,” she added. “So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I.”

She concluded: “I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.”