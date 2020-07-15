‘Bachelor’ Alum Melissa Rycroft Has Her Breast Implants Removed

Melissa Rycroft is saying a double goodbye to her breast implants.

In an Instagram post she issued on Wednsday, the “Bachelor” alum and “Dancing With the Stars” champion revealed that she’d just undergone surgery to have the implants removed.

Accompanying a photo of herself in a black face mask and hospital gown, she wrote, “I’m officially a member of the Itty Bitty T**ty Committee again – Implants are OUT.”

Rycroft, 37, continued: “After one reconstructive surgery, and one implant that refused to settle right (even after reconstruction), my body was telling me they didn’t want these implants in!”

She concluded by thanking her followers “for all the well wishes and prayers! I’m pretty achy, but recouping well,” and added: “For now….I’m off to sleep again….”