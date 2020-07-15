Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry Offer $5K Reward For Missing Dog Mighty

The following day, the Daily Mail reported that Perry was spotted putting up flyers around the couple’s neighbourhood, including at a local supermarket, offering a $5,000 reward for Mighty’s return. The couple reportedly looked “concerned.”

Bloom welcomed Mighty to the family in 2017. He and Perry — who are expecting their first child together — are also pet parents to a nearly identical dog, Nugget.

The actor opened up about how Mighty came into his life in a 2017 interview with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1.

“My son wanted a very small dog, and this one magicked its way into his life. I didn’t pick it. I didn’t choose it. I wouldn’t necessarily have, but he did, in many ways, because he was like, ‘I want a mini dog,’ and then there was a mini dog,” he explained. “It’s a teeny, tiny dog. When I first got it, it was the size of this cup of tea. It was tiny, teeny, and I was worried its was going to… but now he’s got a bit more about him. He’s about the size of my shoe — two shoes. He’s about a pound a half.”

“I’m obsessed. I’ve started to Instagram — I just do stories of the dog the whole time,” Bloom added, joking, “I think it roughens my masculine edges.”

