Orlando Bloom Is Continuing The Search For His And Katy Perry’s Missing Dog Mighty: ‘My Heart’s Broken’

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are still hoping for their dog Mighty’s safe return. Bloom took to Instagram on last week to reveal that their beloved pup was missing.
In a new update, Bloom shared more photos of his dog Mighty, along with more information to hopefully help bring him home safely.
“Keep him safe bring him home let him be reunited with his family- has been my mantra from sun rise to sunset as I scour the creek beds, bushes and back yards and man holes in and around the neighbourhood,” he wrote. “I want to thank the local community for kindly allowing me to continue my search, whistling at all hour of the day/night.”
View this post on Instagram
Keep him safe bring him home let him be reunited with his family- has been my mantra from sun rise to sunset as I scoure the creek beds, bushes and back yards and man holes in and around the neighborhood. I want to thank the local community for kindly allowing me to continue my search, whistling at all hour of the day/night. It’s day 7 and he’ll need his tummy meds. My hope is that some kind soul who’s unaware that he’s missing is just taking care of a ‘lost dog’…if that’s the case I hope they take him to a vet or text with real information (obviously this is NOT my direct line no time wasting my hearts broken plz don’t add insult to injury even with best intentions) only plz 8054059485/ 8056367662 🙏💙🙏#lostdog @dogdayssar
Bloom added, “It’s day 7 and he’ll need his tummy meds. My hope is that some kind soul who’s unaware that he’s missing is just taking care of a ‘lost dog’…if that’s the case I hope they take him to a vet or text with real information (obviously this is NOT my direct line no time wasting my heart’s broken plz don’t add insult to injury even with best intentions).”
In a now-deleted post last week, Bloom wrote, “MIGHTY IS MISSING 🚨in Montecito California. He is chipped and his collar has a number to call — if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward.”
“Please only send REAL INFO,” the actor requested of fans. “My heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury 🖤.”
The following day, the Daily Mail reported that Perry was spotted putting up flyers around the couple’s neighbourhood, including at a local supermarket, offering a $5,000 reward for Mighty’s return. The couple reportedly looked “concerned.”
By Sunday, Mighty was still not found.
“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare,” Bloom wrote on Instagram.
He said that he feels “powerless”, adding, “Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.”
View this post on Instagram
I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless… maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times. Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️
Bloom welcomed Mighty to the family in 2017. He and Perry — who are expecting their first child together — are also pet parents to a nearly identical dog, Nugget.
The actor opened up about how Mighty came into his life in a 2017 interview with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1.
“My son wanted a very small dog, and this one magicked its way into his life. I didn’t pick it. I didn’t choose it. I wouldn’t necessarily have, but he did, in many ways, because he was like, ‘I want a mini dog,’ and then there was a mini dog,” he explained. “It’s a teeny, tiny dog. When I first got it, it was the size of this cup of tea. It was tiny, teeny, and I was worried its was going to… but now he’s got a bit more about him. He’s about the size of my shoe — two shoes. He’s about a pound a half.”
“I’m obsessed. I’ve started to Instagram — I just do stories of the dog the whole time,” Bloom added, joking, “I think it roughens my masculine edges.”
See more on Bloom in the video below.
MORE FROM ET:
What Orlando Bloom’s Most Looking Forward to About Having a Newborn
Katy Perry on How ‘Excited’ Orlando Bloom Is to Become a Girl Dad
How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Getting Ready for Their Baby Girl
Katy Perry Says Her Pregnancy With Orlando Bloom ‘Wasn’t on Accident’