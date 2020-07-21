Orlando Bloom Is Continuing The Search For His And Katy Perry’s Missing Dog Mighty: ‘My Heart’s Broken’

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are still hoping for their dog Mighty’s safe return. Bloom took to Instagram on last week to reveal that their beloved pup was missing.

In a new update, Bloom shared more photos of his dog Mighty, along with more information to hopefully help bring him home safely.

“Keep him safe bring him home let him be reunited with his family- has been my mantra from sun rise to sunset as I scour the creek beds, bushes and back yards and man holes in and around the neighbourhood,” he wrote. “I want to thank the local community for kindly allowing me to continue my search, whistling at all hour of the day/night.”

Bloom added, “It’s day 7 and he’ll need his tummy meds. My hope is that some kind soul who’s unaware that he’s missing is just taking care of a ‘lost dog’…if that’s the case I hope they take him to a vet or text with real information (obviously this is NOT my direct line no time wasting my heart’s broken plz don’t add insult to injury even with best intentions).”

In a now-deleted post last week, Bloom wrote, “MIGHTY IS MISSING 🚨in Montecito California. He is chipped and his collar has a number to call — if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward.”

“Please only send REAL INFO,” the actor requested of fans. “My heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury 🖤.”