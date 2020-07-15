William Shatner Thinks Chris Pine Should Play Him In The Inevitable Shat Biopic

William Shatner is already looking ahead to the day a biopic will inevitably be made about him, and he’s singled out an actor he’d like to see portray him when it happens.

This week, reported Trek Report, the 89-year-old Canadian icon made a virtual appearance at 2020 GalaxyCon to discuss his indelible connection to the “Star Trek” franchise.

During the conversation, a fan asked The Shat which actor he’d like to see play him in a biopic.

“I want to play myself,” Shatner joked. “I don’t wanna die!”

Getting serious, Shatner floated an idea. “I don’t know,” he said. “[Chris] Pine? Why doesn’t he play me? A good looking, talented guy.”

Not a bad idea, considering Pine has starred in three “Star Trek” movies playing Captain James T. Kirk, the character that Shatner originated in the original “Trek” series in the 1960s.