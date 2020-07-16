Tina Fey And ’30 Rock’ Cast Reunite Ahead Of One-Night-Only Special

“30 Rock” is coming back Thursday night for a one-night-only coronavirus special.

On Wednesday, Tina Fey reunited with some of the show’s cast on “Stars in the House” to tease the special episode and reminisce about the classic sitcom.

Fey was joined by Jane Krakowski, Scott Adsit, Keith Powell, Maulik Pancholy, and Fey’s husband: composer Jeff Richmond.

Explaining how the special came together, Fey said, “Every year, NBC and every network do a thing called the upfront presentations where all the new shows get announced, basically just a corporate presentation for advertisers.

“Obviously none of that can happen this year, and NBC thought it might be nice to broadcast their presentation, and they asked us to write a ’30 Rock’ around that, which I guess makes sense because the show was about NBC and about television itself,” she continued. “We said sure, because what else were we doing. We wrote it really fast, we got five or six of the original writers and we worked over Zoom. Robert Carlock and I wrote the script and it was all done within a month.”

Krakowski also shared what it was like to film the “30 Rock” special entirely at home.

“First of all, if any actor never appreciated the entire crew, this kind of thing makes you appreciate everyone who works on these things, because we were asked to do every job, hair, makeup, set decor, lighting,” she said, adding that making the episode was “quite ambitious.”

Thankfully, she had her nine-year-old son Bennet to help with shooting.

“When I needed a fan to hit on one lyric, the boy had it. I had trained him well. He kept saying, ‘Quiet on set’ when there was no one home,” Krakowski laughed.