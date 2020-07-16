Winona Ryder And Vanessa Paradis Will No Longer Be Giving Evidence In Johnny Depp Libel Trial

Johnny Depp’s exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis will no longer be called to give evidence in the actor’s libel trial against the Sun.

Depp is suing the paper and its publisher News Group Newspapers over an article calling him a “wife-beater,” something he strongly denies.

The High Court has heard evidence from both Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, who is accusing him of assault, but the actor’s barrister David Sherborne has now said there will be no need to hear from Ryder and Paradis.

Both were due to appear via video link this week. They claim Depp has never been violent to them.

Sherborne told the court, according to Deadline: “There is no need to reschedule those witnesses, much as it would have been a pleasure to have them here.”

Judge is going to release the witness statements of Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis in full to the Press Association with the explanation that the witnesses were not called, and WSs are being released only because they were part-quoted from on a previous occasion. — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) July 16, 2020

Paradis was in a relationship with Depp for more than 14 years; they share two children together.

Ryder and Depp were engaged for three years from July 1990. The star had a “Winona Forever” tattoo, which he’s since changed to “Wino Forever.”

At a preliminary hearing in the case, Paradis said in her witness statement, “I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.”

She added: “He was never violent or abusive to me.”

The case continues.