Michelle Obama Gets Into The Podcast Game With New Show On Relationships

By Corey Atad.

Everyone’s favourite former first lady of the United States is starting a podcast.

On July 29, Michelle Obama will debut her new Spotify podcast “The Michelle Obama Podcast”, dedicated to exploring the relationships that shape us.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Encourages People To Vote In Passionate Roots Picnic Speech

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Obama said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

A number of guests are already set to appear, including Conan O’Brien, journalist Michele Norris, former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett and Obama’s mother Marian Robinson and brother Craig Robinson.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Urges Youth To ‘Channel Your Frustration Into Our Democracy’

In a video teasing the podcast, Obama said the show will cover “the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through the toughest times, or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP