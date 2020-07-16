Michelle Obama Gets Into The Podcast Game With New Show On Relationships

Everyone’s favourite former first lady of the United States is starting a podcast.

On July 29, Michelle Obama will debut her new Spotify podcast “The Michelle Obama Podcast”, dedicated to exploring the relationships that shape us.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Obama said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

I'm thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It's been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we're going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can't wait for you all to listen on July 29!

A number of guests are already set to appear, including Conan O’Brien, journalist Michele Norris, former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett and Obama’s mother Marian Robinson and brother Craig Robinson.

In a video teasing the podcast, Obama said the show will cover “the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through the toughest times, or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us.”