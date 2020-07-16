Trevor Noah Slams Donald And Ivanka Trump For Promoting Goya Beans

Posted by The Daily Show on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

As the pandemic rages, Donald and Ivanka go all in on Goya, while Mary Trump starts spilling the beans on her uncle.

Donald Trump and his daughter are all about the beans now.

On Wednesday’s “The Daily Show”, host Trevor Noah took on the latest display of major ethics lapses in the White House, all over Goya brand beans.

As Noah explained, the drama started when the head of Goya praised Trump, prompting liberal calls to boycott the brand.

Ivanka Trump responded to the boycott calls by sharing a photo on social media promoting Goya.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Donald then did his own promotion for Goya from his desk in the Oval Office.

“I mean, I’m glad the president is using his desk for probably the first time in months, but come on guys — you’ve got to admit, this is pretty embarrassing,” Noah joked. “The dude doesn’t look like a president, he looks like a local athlete who retired 15 years ago and is desperate for money.

He added, “Seriously, this s**t looks like the end of ‘The Shining’ if the movie was sponsored by bodegas.”