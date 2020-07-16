Charlie Plummer & Taylor Russell Star In Trailer For The Romantic Drama ‘Words On Bathroom Walls’

The trailer for “Words on Bathroom Walls” is here.

On Thursday, the teaser dropped for the upcoming teen romantic drama, based on the novel of the same name.

This summer, return to the theater for a love story you’ll never forget. The new film #WordsOnBathroomWallsMovie features original new music from @TheChainsmokers. pic.twitter.com/ouSV8J75df — Words on Bathroom Walls Movie (@wobwmovie) July 15, 2020

The film, directed by Thor Freudenthal, follows a young teen who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and finds comfort in a girl who inspires him to open his heart while navigating life on a new experimental drug.

“Words on Bathroom Walls” stars Charlie Plummer, AnnaSophia Robb, Taylor Russell, and Academy Award nominee Andy García.

The film also features original music from the Chainsmokers, marking their first-ever film soundtrack.

Watch the trailer for “Words on Bathroom Walls” above before it arrives on July 31.