Offset Buys Daughter Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her 2nd Birthday: Cardi B Reacts

Baby’s first Birkin! Offset recently celebrated his daughter Kulture’s second birthday with a very swanky gift — a bright pink Birkin bag. The proud dad took to Instagram to show Kulture unboxing the expensive gift while wearing a pink fairy costume.

“OK, girl! I see you, beautiful baby,” the 28-year-old Migos rapper jokes with his little girl as she holds her new purse.

Birkin bags have become a status symbol as they are not readily available at all Hermès stores and can retail from tens to even hundreds of thousands and dollars, depending on the bag.

Kulture herself didn’t weigh in on the present, but many people took to the comments section to criticize Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, for not getting Kulture something she might actually want at the age of two.

Offset’s wife and Kulture’s mom, Cardi B, wasn’t interested in those opinions, taking to her own Instagram Story to defend the decision.

“When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s**t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'” the 27-year-old “I Like It” rapper says. “Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

She added that she wants her daughter to look as polished as her parents.

“And if I’m fly and Daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same same, you know what I’m saying?” she quips. “It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad b**ch, expensive b**ch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s**t. So I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match Mommy.”

For more from the family, watch the clip below:

