Alex Trebek Shares Health Update Amid Cancer Battle In Special Video Message

Alex Trebek gave fans a health update on his stage 4 pancreatic cancer battle in a new video.

Trebek, who has been keeping “Jeopardy!” fans updated since he revealed his diagnosis last year, could be seen joking about growing some extra facial hair during lockdown in the clip.

He explained how he hoped he’d be returning to the “Jeopardy!” studio very soon, after production had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trebek shared, in the video posted by WABC-TV: “In the meantime, I’m here at home recording show openings for some very special ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes that will be coming up in July.

“For the first time ever, we’re going to open the ‘Jeopardy!’ vaults and take another look at some of our favourite episodes.”

Trebek said of his health, “I’m doing well, I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, although it does fatigue me a great deal.

“My numbers are good. I’m feeling great,” confirming he’d even written a book that will be coming out July 21.

The message comes after Trebek, who will turn 80 on July 22, wished Johnny Gilbert a very happy 96th birthday, joking 36 “sounded a lot better.”