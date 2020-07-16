Jake Owen Debuts Heartwarming ‘Made For You’ Music Video Starring His Girlfriend & Two Daughters

Jake Owen is melting hearts with the new music video for “Made For You”.

Premiering exclusively on People, the romantic visuals feature the singer’s girlfriend Erica Hartlein, along with his two daughters: 15-month-old Paris and seven-year-old Pearl.

“This is a song about love. Love for people and moments in our life,” reads an on-screen text introduction. “You all shared examples of those moments in your life and some of them are in this video.”

The heartfelt video sees the family of four spending time together at home and enjoying outdoor activities by a lake. Along with his own family, Owen features loved ones of his fans, for which he put out an open call last month.

“I was looking for love of all different types and representations,” the singer tells People. “There were so many submissions [so it was] hard to choose.”

He adds: “It means something different to each person but still resonates with them in some way, and we wanted to represent that. We wanted to feel like people saw themselves in the story, because when they adopt it to their own narrative, it becomes part of their story in their lives, too.”

“Made For You” was released in 2018 and featured on his sixth studio album Greetings from… Jake.

The country star and his girlfriend welcomed Paris in April 2019. Owen shares Pearl with his ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.