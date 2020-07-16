Jill Zarin Talks ‘Housewives’ COVID-19 Pay Cuts, Whether She’d Return To ‘RHONY’ & More

Jill Zarin discusses the “Housewives” stars taking pay cuts amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, whether she’d return to “RHONY”, and more in a new interview.

Zarin, who left the show after season 4, talked about the cuts in the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” chat: “I think they’re [Bravo] going to take this opportunity to cut because I don’t know if they can afford to keep paying the salaries they’re paying when they’re, you know, losing viewers to Netflix and losing viewers to different avenues.

“And [I think] they’re not going to be able to do the trips and all that because the COVID, it’s just changed everything. So I don’t know if they’re going to be able to make the same money as they were. I’m not the only one to think [what] I think. I think that some of the Housewives have actually said that! Look what happened with Tamra [Judge] and Vicki [Gunvalson] wasn’t that over money? I thought that was over money.”

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Is Finally Asking For Pay Equality After Decades In Hollywood

The reality TV star explains why she wouldn’t return to “RHONY”: “It’s not even an option that I’m entertaining. I mean, it’s, you know, I think the answer is no, that ship has sailed. And I always said, I don’t want to do the show if I am not having fun anymore. And I didn’t find it fun anymore. I don’t think it’s fun. Killing each other and fighting with girls you don’t even like. Being forced to take trips with girls you don’t want to be with. I mean, you know, it’s not me.”

Zarin, who lost her husband Bobby to cancer in January 2018, adds of whether she’ll remarry: “I don’t know. I hope so. One day. Not now, not now. I don’t want to get married now and I don’t want to get married before my daughter does.”