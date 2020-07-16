Noah & Billy Ray Cyrus Perform New Songs ‘Young And Sad’ And ‘July’

Noah Cyrus has made her new singles a family affair.

On Wednesday, the singer appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” alongside her dad Billy Ray Cyrus to perform her new songs.

RELATED: Hasan Minhaj Talks To Stephen Colbert About The War Between Gen Z And Millennials

The track, titled “Young and Sad”, is featured on Noah’s recent EP The End of Everything.

Billy Ray provided guitar and backing vocals for the performance of the moving song.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Condemns ‘Brutal’ Police Tactics During Protests

The father-daughter duo also performed a second track off the EP, “July”, on which Billy Ray threw in some of his trademark whistling.

Other songs on The End of Everything include “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” and “Lonely”.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.