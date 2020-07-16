Kate Winslet To Be Honoured During Virtual TIFF Gala This Fall

The Toronto International Film Festival will honour Kate Winslet this year.

RELATED: TIFF Unveils New Hybrid Digital And Physical Festival, Announces First Films Featuring Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Idris Elba

On Thursday, TIFF announced that the “Titanic” star will be the recipient of their 2020 Tribute Actor Award.

“Kate’s brilliant and compelling on-screen presence continues to captivate, entertain and inspire audiences and actors alike,” TIFF co-head Joana Vicente told Variety.

Winslet will receive the honour during a virtual gala event on Sept. 15.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Reveals The Sneaky Way She Landed Her Role In ‘Sense And Sensibility’

2020 marks the second year of TIFF’s awards gala, following last year’s ceremony, which honoured Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi, Roger Deakins, David Foster, “Atlantics” director Mati Diop, and Participant Media.

Winslet stars in the film “Ammonite”, which will be a part of TIFF 2020’s lineup, featuring a combination of in-person screenings and virtual events from Sept. 10 to 19.