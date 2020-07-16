Jamie Oliver’s Wife Jools Reveals She Suffered Her Fifth Miscarriage During Lockdown

Jools Oliver revealed she suffered a miscarriage during lockdown as she spoke to Zoe Hardman on the “Made By Mammas” podcast.

Jools, who is married to chef Jamie Oliver, has had three miscarriages since the birth of her three-year-old son River in 2016.

Hardman said how Oliver had been “pining for a sixth child,” to which she replied: “I really do, I really do, but I’ve just had three miscarriages since then [River’s birth] and I’m thinking — and a recent one three weeks ago — and I’m thinking: No.

“I dunno. I do want to, but I’ve got to mentally check that it’s a good idea to do. And also physically because I am 45 as I always say, nearly 46. So it’s a little bit dodgy,” Oliver added.

Oliver also shares Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, and Buddy, 9, with husband Jamie.

She went on: “Jamie is still up for it, kind of… not really. I haven’t got long, maybe another year and then I really will just shut that chapter off because I am very happy and I am pretty full up at the moment as it is.

“But just that little baby, it’s a terrible thing to keep wanting something and you can’t help it.”

Oliver, who said she’d had five miscarriages in an anniversary post at the end of June, continued: “I went to see the doctor the other day and he said: ‘How are you mentally?'”

“I thought about it and I went: Well, this is the fifth one now. I had two before River, and they’ve been early ones, the last two have been at six-and-a-half weeks,” she said.

“So I just feel… I’m really good at going: ‘Right, I’m pregnant but it won’t work so I’m just going to carry on’ whilst everyone gets really into it and I have really learned to not because I’m kind of not very positive about it.”