Dan Levy Is ‘Feeling Kinda Panicky’ Eating Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

Dan Levy is putting his palate to the test.

The “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star is on the latest episode of the YouTube interview series “Hot Ones”, answering tough questions while eating progressively spicier wings.

RELATED: Dan Levy Talks To Kieran Culkin About Playing Wealthy Sons On ‘Schitt’s Creek’ And ‘Succession’

Levy reveals that he recently shot a movie with former “Hot Ones” guest Kristen Stewart and he had to ask about her experience on the show.

“And Kristen, being just like the coolest person I have ever met, basically was like, ‘Yeah, dude, it’s fine,'” he recalls, saying that he didn’t believe it would be “fine” for him.

RELATED: Dan Levy Says People Refusing To Wear Masks Should See It As ‘The Simplest, Easiest Act Of Kindness’

Though things start well, by the halfway point, Levy begins “feeling kinda panicky,” complete with crying and a lot of heavy breathing.

“My tum is on fire,” he cries.