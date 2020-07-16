Sabrina Carpenter Gets Her Dance On In New Look At Netflix’s ‘Work It’

Get ready to hit the dance floor with Sabrina Carpenter in the new Netflix comedy “Work It”.

The movie stars Carpenter as Quinn, a high school senior who dreams of dancing her way to Duke University. An underdog who was rejected by her school’s own competitive dance team, Quinn takes matters into her own hands with the help of her BFF (Liza Koshy) and forms her own dance troupe with the hope of catching the eye of the university admission board. There’s just one problem: Quinn needs to seriously improve her dance skills.

From the team behind “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”, the feel-good “Work It” will land on Netflix on August 7.