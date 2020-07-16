Ben Feldman Reveals He Had Spinal Surgery: ‘It Was Horrifying, But I’m Alive’

Ben Feldman is on the mend after a spinal surgery earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the “Superstore” star took to Instagram to reveal that he had two discs replaced in his spine on Monday. In the post, Feldman shared his gratitude for his surgeon and his wife Michelle, who is taking care of him at home.

“So some Me news: on Monday, an incredible surgeon in Newport (dr Robert Bray) opened up my neck, drilled out some calcified bone & 2 sh***y discs in my spine, popped in 2 artificial discs & sewed me back up,” the actor wrote. “It was horrifying but I’m alive & lots of friends/family sending me food that I can swallow, which is a v underrated category of food (slippery). @michellehelyn is an incredible (& patient) nurse.”

Feldman also gave a shoutout to their 2-year-old son, Charlie.

“Charlie will bring his toy dr bag up to my room & give me a ‘shot’. Anyway things are good,” he said.

The “Mad Men” alum also garnered a lot of support from his celeb friends.

“Wow. Could’ve been me,” joked actor B.J. Novak.

“Kingdom”‘s Jonathan Tucker added: “YOU LOOK SO CUTE WHEN YOU’RE VULNERABLE MR BIG SHOT BEN FELDMAN.”

Feldman’s “Superstore” co-star also chimed in on the comments.

“Thinking of you and wishing you well, buddy,” Kaliko Kauahi wrote.