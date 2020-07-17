First Look At Chelsea Peretti’s Leading Role In Upcoming Feature Film ‘Spinster’

The trailer for the upcoming, Canadian-shot film “Spinster” has arrived.

The anti-rom-com stars American comedian and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress Chelsea Peretti as Gabby, a small-time wedding caterer who is unceremoniously dumped on her 39th birthday. This is Peretti’s first leading role in a feature film.

Photo: Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

Peretti’s character struggles to accept her newly single life and fears the thought of being alone forever. Gabby decides to move forward by embarking on a dating spree where she discovers that her issue isn’t that she doesn’t have a love life, but rather that she doesn’t have a life.

The dating quest turns into a journey of self-discovery. And before she knows it, Gabby’s dream of finding her perfect match has shifted to new a new dream of empowerment and independence ahead of her 40th birthday.

The cast features a team of Canadian co-stars, including Susan Kent from “Trailer Park Boys” and “Hands That Bind,” Jonathan Watton (“Murdoch Mysteries”), Amy Groening (“Goon,” “Teen Lust”) and Nadia Tonen (“Mr. D”).

“Spinster” is directed by Canadian filmmaker Andrea Dorfman and was shot in Halifax. The hilarious picture will launch on August 7 on iTunes and Vimeo on Demand across North America.