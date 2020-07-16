One Direction Reveal Exciting 10th-Anniversary Plans

It’s an exciting time for One Direction fans!

The group have announced plans for their upcoming 10th anniversary on July 23, which is the date Simon Cowell put the group together on “The X Factor U.K.”.

A press release confirmed “there will be a brand new 1D anniversary website, a 10-year celebration video specially made for their fans, and interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms.”

The special “10 Years of One Direction” website will launch July 23 and is described as an “immersive and exciting interactive fan experience.”

The site will take the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus. It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely seen content, all in one place.

1D fans will also be able to personalize their own shareable “mixtape” on the site, according to their interactions with the site’s content and the eras they’ve explored.

It will also allow fans to save the mixtape playlists to their respective streaming accounts.

The anniversary video set to be released will document highlights of the band’s career, from the moment they formed on “The X Factor”, to releasing their single “History”, including clips from music videos, performances, and candid behind-the-scenes video content.

Reformatted EPs will also be released across streaming platforms, “featuring B-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks grouped into one place for fans to rediscover.”

Fans will remember 1D went on hiatus back in 2016 after Zayn Malik’s shock departure in March 2015.