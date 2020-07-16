‘Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn’ Finds Relevance In A 30-Year-Old Tragedy

A new documentary is making an old hate crime more relevant than ever.

On Thursday, HBO debuted the trailer for the doc “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn”, about the murder of Yusuf Hawkins 30 years ago.

Hawkins was a 16-year-old Black teenager who was with three of his friends in mostly Italian-American area of Brooklyn when they were stopped by a group of white men harassing Black men rumoured to be dating girls in their neighbourhood.

The men attacked Hawkins and his friends, shooting Hawkins to death.

In the documentary, the story of that incident is retold by the people who lived it, including Hawkins friends and attackers.

“Storm Over Brooklyn” also sheds light on the aftermath of the murder, which put the city on edge, and brings to mind recent killings of Black men in America, including George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

“It’s important to remember Yusuf Hawkins, honour his life and be mindful that our martyrs have families who need our love long after the marching subsides,” director Muta’Ali Muhammad told Deadline. “This film ties together the past and the present showing how racism can rear its head anywhere, even in a liberal city.”