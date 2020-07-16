Ariel Winter Is Speaking Up About Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Says It’s ‘Disgusting And Devastating’

Ariel Winter is showing her support for the #FreeBritney movement.

On Wednesday, the “Modern Family” actress took to her Instagram Story to share a post from Vas J. Morgan, an English television personality, which contains information about the #FreeBritney movement and about restrictions against Britney Spears due to her conservatorship.

Alongside the post, Winter wrote: “What her ‘father’ and team is doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating… please read and share.”

Instagram/arielwinter

The #FreeBritney movement picked up speed in 2019 when it was leaked to the press that Spears was held against her will at a mental health facility for three months. Fans have been adamant that the singer be released from her conservatorship, which gives her father legal control over her estate and career negotiations.

Winter herself has some experience attempting to separate from family members. In 2015, the actress was legally emancipated and from the ages of 14-17 her adult sister, Shanelle Gray, had legal custody of her.