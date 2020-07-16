Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Ellen Pompeo And More Celebs Participate In ‘Mask Up’ PSAs

Some of the biggest celebs are coming together to encourage people to wear masks.

On Thursday, the first of eight PSAs were released by the state of New York in an attempt to get more Americans to wear masks in an initiative called “Mask Up America”. The state’s leader, Governor Andrew Cuomo, has teamed up with Hollywood heavyweights in ads produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow and Tribeca CEO Jane Rosenthal.

“When you wear a mask, you have my respect,” actor Morgan Freeman, who is featured in the first ad, said. “Your mask doesn’t protect you, it protects me.”

“We can only beat this virus if we are united as one, not divided by ideology or politics,” Cuomo said. “In that spirit we worked with the best and most creative team to deliver this vital message in multiple ways and in different voices – I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me. It is as simple as that. Mask Up America.”

The second ad features actor Jeffrey Wright who similarly encourages listeners to protect one another.

The rest of the ads will be released throughout the month of July and will include Robert De Niro, Kaitlyn Dever, Jamie Foxx, John Leuizamo, Anthony Mackie, Rosie Perez and Ellen Pompeo.