Ellen DeGeneres And Portia de Rossi Are Mourning The Loss Of Beloved Dog

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have lost another beloved pet.

The talk show host, 62, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Thursday, revealing DeGeneres and de Rossi’s pup Wolf passed away overnight.

“Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf,” DeGeneres captioned a stunning photo of herself, de Rossi and wolf from their wedding day in 2008. “He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him.”

The couple are known animal lovers with a house full of rescue dogs and cats. They share dogs Kid, Augie, and Mrs. Wallis Browning and three cats.

Earlier this year, de Rossi gave a rare look at home life with DeGeneres and their animals on social media.

“Animals… the best support system during this difficult time,” she captioned a photo of the early days of quarantine.

Sadly DeGeneres and de Rossi also lost their dear cat, Charlie, earlier this year.