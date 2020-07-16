Keanu Reeves, Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman And More Stars Will Read You Bedtime Stories

A new HBO Max series is enlisting some of Hollywood’s A-listers to help get you to sleep.

From the makers of the Calm meditation app and Nat Geo’s “One Strange Rock”, “A World Of Calm” will enlist Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Cillian Murphy, Zoe Kravitz, Idris Elba, Lucy Liu and Oscar Isaac to narrate bedtime stories.

The voiceovers will be accompanied with scientifically-engineered on-screen imagery and music that will promote a soothing narrative, calming both the mind and body.

The series is based on the Calm app’s successful “Sleep Stories” line of soothing bedtime tales for adults.

No premiere date has been announced for the 10-episode series.