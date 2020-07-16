Brandon Cronenberg Brings A Nightmarish Vision To Life In ‘Possessor’

Director Brandon Cronenberg is following in his father David Cronenberg’s terrifying footsteps.

On Thursday, the trailer debuted for the director’s latest horror film, “Possessor”, starring Andrea Riseborough.

The actress plays Tasya Vos, an elite corporate assassin who uses brain-implant technology to control people’s bodies and execute her targets.

But things go wrong when Tasya gets trapped inside a mind that may destroy her from within.

“When I first started writing this, the Snowden stuff was happening and everyone was very much aware of the degree to which governments are observing people and spying on citizens,” Cronenberg told Entertainment Weekly. “‘Possessor’ is like the ultimate invasion of privacy — it’s someone in your life who’s actually not a person in your life.”

The film also stars Christopher Abbott, Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh.