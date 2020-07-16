Henry Cavill Shares Video Of Himself Building A Gaming PC In A Tank Top And The Internet Can’t Handle It

By Becca Longmire.

Instagram/Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill doesn’t have to do much to spark an online frenzy.

The “Superman” actor, who regularly talks about his love of gaming, shared a video of himself building a new gaming PC from scratch, and fans loved every second of it.

Cavill put together the pieces to the sound of Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” and “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love Baby”.

The actor, who admitted he once missed a call about playing Superman while busy playing “World Of Warcraft”, captioned the five-minute long video: “This kind of material isn’t for everyone… viewer discretion is advised.”

“You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before,” he jokingly added.

Unsurprisingly, the Internet went crazy for Cavill building a PC in a tight tank top.

See some of the reaction below.

