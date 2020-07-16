Henry Cavill Shares Video Of Himself Building A Gaming PC In A Tank Top And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Henry Cavill doesn’t have to do much to spark an online frenzy.

The “Superman” actor, who regularly talks about his love of gaming, shared a video of himself building a new gaming PC from scratch, and fans loved every second of it.

Cavill put together the pieces to the sound of Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” and “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love Baby”.

The actor, who admitted he once missed a call about playing Superman while busy playing “World Of Warcraft”, captioned the five-minute long video: “This kind of material isn’t for everyone… viewer discretion is advised.”

“You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before,” he jokingly added.

Unsurprisingly, the Internet went crazy for Cavill building a PC in a tight tank top.

See some of the reaction below.

Henry Cavill building his gaming PC should have been an HGTV series, because more than five minutes of video are needed to appreciate this sexiness. — Chris, physically distanced from people since 1999 (@wischofsky) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill building a gaming PC. Need I say more?https://t.co/kMzU2mCYEi — Dan, That Madman (@DanKotori) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill posted a video of himself building his own gaming PC. That’s my MF Superman. — Rob Peck (@R_Peck0628) July 16, 2020

If like me you like your men nerdy, watching henry cavill build a gaming pc will do things to you. 😅 — Bethany Joy (@1bethanyjoy) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill building his own gaming PC out here on Instagram, truly stars: they’re just like us pic.twitter.com/HoaN2FA6YW — Kels ✨ (@kels_lk) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill just posted a video of him building a PC and all of a sudden I care about gaming. It’s a video I didn’t know I needed until now 😂😂 — Carla Torres (@RaiseHellRaquel) July 16, 2020

Watching Henry Cavill build his gaming PC while Barry White is playing is one of the best things I've ever watched. — Matt 🇳🇴 (@thcfastestman) July 16, 2020