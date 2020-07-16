Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Get Into Spat On ‘The View’ Over Ivanka Trump Beans Tweet

Things got testy between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar once again.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump’s Goya Promo Unleashes A Can Of Jokes — And Corruption Claims

On Thursday’s “The View”, the co-hosts discussed Ivanka and Donald Trump’s controversial social media posts promoting Goya brand canned beans, and Behar had plenty to say about it.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Calls Joy Behar ‘Ridiculous’ In Heated Exchange On ‘The View’

“Millions of people are losing their jobs, hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead and dying, Florida’s running out of hospital beds and he’s posing with a can of beans,” Behar said of the U.S. president. “I’d like to know who thinks Princess Ivanka goes shopping and buys Goya products, get over yourself.”

Behar then called boycotts against companies like Goya “extremely, extremely effective.”

McCain, though, was concerned about the viability of boycotts for workers at the companies being targeted.

“I think when executives do things and say things, you don’t think about the bottom line worker and, Joy, you just said people are out of jobs,” she said. “I don’t want anyone else out of a job and I certainly don’t want anyone at the Goya company to lose their job over this.”

When Behar attempted to interject, McCain shut her down, saying, “I’m still talking Joy.”

RELATED: Jon Stewart Calls Donald Trump ‘Meth-Head Nixon’ On ‘The View’

Later, when Whoopi Goldberg also tried to get a word in, Behar laughed, “She’s still talking, Whoopi!”

“Joy, you don’t have to be so snippy with me today, you really don’t” McCain responded.

Behar added once again, “She’s still talking,” to which McCain shot back, “I’m talking because I’m paid to talk and it’s my job and that’s what I’m doing, my job. And if you have a problem with it, I don’t have to come to work today.”