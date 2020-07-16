Colin Jost Shares Update On Whether Or Not He’ll Be Leaving ‘SNL’

Colin Jost is still undecided on when he’ll depart from Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

The comedian, 38, who has served as a writer for the long-running sketch comedy series since 2005, chatted with Howard Stern on his radio show, “The Howard Stern Show”, this week and shared an update on his plans for next season.

Jost previously teased the idea of exiting the show in his new memoir, A Very Punchable Face. In an excerpt obtained by Variety, Jost reveals he’s “preparing mentally” to leave “SNL” in the near future, but plans to continue co-anchoring “Weekend Update” with Michael Che through the U.S. 2020 Presidential election.

“I was talking to Che about it all in general and I’m not sure,” Jost admits. “I think the COVID stuff has really affected how I feel about it because being away from people that make you laugh at work in that way for this long really makes you appreciative of not only the job but the routine of being at work.”

He added, “Having to run into people who are funny and how much of the joy of the job is just proximity, you have to be with people you love.”

But without “SNL”, Jost jokes that he’ll only become known as Scarlett Johansson’s arm candy.

“That was definitely a worry,” he admits of his soon-to-be-wife. “I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy… so, I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy.”

“If people want to be together and love each other, they’re going to be together,” he said of his love. “And you have to kind of have faith in that on some level and if not then you’re not going to be.”

His A Very Punchable Face memoir is available now.