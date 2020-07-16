Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang On His Debut Album: ‘I’m Not Trying To Be My Father’

Wolfgang Van Halen is ready for the backlash.

In a post on Instagram, the musician and son of rocker Eddie Van Halen answered a fan question about his upcoming debut solo album, and whether he views his father’s legacy as a “gift or a curse.”

“Being who I am, I think people at the least will be interested in what my work will sound like, which is very nice,” he responded. “But on the other hand if it’s not exactly what they want to hear or if I don’t try to sound ‘Van Halen-y’ enough for them they’ll hate me and won’t give me the time of day.”

“I’m fully prepared for a wave of hate when my music releases because it won’t be what people think it’ll be,” Wolfgang added. “I’m not trying to be my father, I’m trying to be me.”

Asked by fans on Twitter when he anticipates the album will be released, Wolfgang said only that he’s “working on it.”

Wolfgang has performed with his father as the bassist for Van Halen.