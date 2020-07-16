The Latest Trailer For ‘X-Men’ Spin-Off ‘The New Mutants’ Arrives Ahead Of Virtual Comic-Con Panel

The latest sneak peak of “The New Mutants” starring Anya Taylor-Joy is here.

On Thursday, Disney’s 20th Century Studios released a new trailer for the long-anticipated “X-Men” horror spin-off which shows Taylor-Joy in her role as Magik and armed with her glowing supernatural sword.

The film follows five teen mutants who are being held at a secret facility against their will, including “Game of Thrones”‘ Maisie Williams who portrays Rahne, known in the comics as Wolfsbane due to her werewolf shape-shifting abilities. “Another Life” actress Blu Hunt also stars in the movie as Dani who is forced to face her greatest fear through horrific apparitions.

While director Josh Boone finished “The New Mutants” last year, it was pushed back on the studio’s schedule due to Disney-Fox merger.

In the meantime, you can catch the trailer up top and you can also catch the cast reunite for a virtual Comic-Con panel on July 23. The movie’s current release date is August 28.