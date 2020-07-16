Nikki Bella Shares Stunning Pregnancy Update Celebrating 37 Weeks

Nikki Bella is in the final stretch of her pregnancy.

The “Total Bellas” star, 36, shared an update on Instagram, showing off her pregnant belly as she prepares for baby to come home.

Bella, who is expecting her first child, a boy, with fiancé professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, captioned the snaps, “37 weeks ✨.”

Nikki’s twin sister Brie is also expecting a child, her second with husband Daniel Bryan.

Brie chatted with fans about how close they both are to giving birth, telling listeners of the latest “The Bellas Podcast” episode, “I’m getting there! I only went up half a centimetre this week, but I’m dilated at a 1.5.”

As for Nikki, Brie says she already “has a softened cervix!”

“Which all of you moms out there know,” Nikki explained. “That’s when your body is prepping for labour and your baby is making its way down, saying, ‘I’m ready to come out.'”