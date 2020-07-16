‘Constantine’ Director Francis Lawrence Says Keanu Reeves Is Open To Making A Sequel

Keanu Reeves may not be done with “Constantine” just yet.

In a recent interview with Film, “Constantine” director, Francis Lawrence, revealed that he’s been in talks with Reeves about a possible “Constantine” sequel, 15 years after the original.

“We have been talking about it recently. It’s always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realizing there’s a real cult following for this movie, it’d be fun to make,” Lawrence said. “Keanu, Akiva, and I have actually talked about it.”

The only problem, Lawrence mentioned, is that as a film adaptation of the “Hellblazer” comics, “Constantine” is tied up in many different fictional universes and as a result, many different plans at Warner Bros.

“Unfortunately, I don’t even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with ‘Constantine’ being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes. You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don’t have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer.”

Back in April, HBO Max revealed that it was making a live-action version of “Justice League Dark”, a team in which Constantine is a central part in the comics.

While a “Constantine” sequel remains up in the air, you will be able to catch Reeves in the upcoming “The Matrix 4”.