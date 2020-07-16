Carmit Bachar Talks Quarantine, Black Lives Matter And The Pussycat Dolls Reunion With Lapalme

Carmit Bachar is opening up about quarantine, Black Lives Matter and being back in the spotlight with The Pussycat Dolls.

The all-girl group reunited earlier this year for the first time in almost a decade and now, Bachar, 45, is opening up about the Dolls’ new single, “React”, life in quarantine and the Black Lives Matter movement with Lapalme Magazine.

But the new single means more now as the original Pussycat Dolls, including Kimberly Watt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Nicole Scherzinger, joined back together: “I think it’s more important than ever to show that women can support each other and hold each other up through thick and thin, through the ups and downs.”

RELATED: Pussycat Dolls’ Carmit Bachar Says Group Almost Got Locked Down Abroad: ‘We Didn’t Know If We Could Get Out’

Photo: Lapalme Magazine

She added, “It’s the most crucial time as well.”

And that time, meaning quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the beginning, it was tough to keep my composure, and recently I’ve experienced anxiety. I think it’s a cocktail for everything going on,” Bachar says. “I know I can go 100 miles per hour, just go, go, go, and it’s very stressful. Sometimes you just think about things you have to do and are not present in the moment, so now more than ever it’s been about getting present,” she says, “I feel like the universe said, ‘Sit your butt down and reassess what you’re doing in your life and in your world.'”

RELATED: Nicole Scherzinger Defends ‘Provocative’ Pussycat Dolls On ‘X Factor UK’

Photo: Lapalme Magazine

Since The Pussycat Dolls took their hiatus, Bachar married longtime partner Kevin Whitaker and gave birth to their daughter Keala Rose. And as Keala gets older, Bachar is forced to have a difficult conversation about being a biracial child in today’s climate.

“There were so many things running through our heads. It’s a very delicate and fragile moment in the world right now, but I think truths are being revealed and true colours are coming out,” she explained. “I wanted to go to the protests and show my daughter what people are standing up for, but her father was not comfortable with that. There was a fear there understandably because there was an unpredictability, even when the protests were peaceful.”

Photo: Lapalme Magazine

Bachar’s issue of Lapalme hits newsstands on Friday.