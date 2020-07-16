Ty Burrell Launches Production Company, New Comedy Project Already Set For ABC

“Modern Family” may have ended its run earlier this year, but star Ty Burrell hasn’t been sitting around idly.

As Deadline reports, Burrell has launched his own production company, Desert Whale Productions, which has inked a two-year first-look deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

Burrell hasn’t wasted any time getting started, and has already sold his first project under the Desert Whale banner: “Yours, Mine & Paul’s”, a new comedy that’s been put in development at ABC, which also aired the Fox-produced “Modern Family”.

The comedy comes from writer, director, and actor Julia Meltzer, and centres on a woman named Lauren who agrees to be a surrogate for her gay best friend, Paul, and his husband, Xander, whom she can’t stand. Things take a weird turn, however, when Paul dies in the opening of the pilot.

“While ‘Modern Family’ recently came to an end after 11 incredible seasons, we are so happy that our relationship with Ty continues through this new deal,” said 20th TV President Carolyn Cassidy in a statement.

“’Yours, Mine and Paul’s’ proves his considerable talents extend well beyond performing to developing and producing as well,” the statement continued. “He brought us this fantastic script from a promising young writer he identified, and ABC loved it as much we did. So the great news is Ty is staying in the 20th ‘family’ on this and hopefully many more projects to come.”

Added Burrell: “I’m thrilled to continue working with the good people who, for 11 years, paid me to make a fool out of myself as Phil Dunphy. Now I’ll finally have the opportunity to do it on my own.”