Bruce Willis Is Back In Action In New ‘Hard Kill’ Trailer

It’s time to get the team back together in the trailer for “Hard Kill.”

Jesse Metcalfe plays an ex-marine who must reassemble his old team for one last mission, he has to take down a terrorist before he uses a new technology that threatens the world.

The film co-stars Bruce Willis as a billionaire whose daughter is kidnapped by the terrorists. The two team-up to take down the enemies together in a conflict where the stakes have never been higher.

They are joined in the cast by former WWE superstar Natalia Eva Marie. The film reunites director Matt Eskandari with Willis, having previously worked together on “Survive The Night” and “Trauma Center”.

The film comes out in select theatres and on demand on August 28.