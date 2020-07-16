‘Space Force’, ‘Never Have I Ever’ Bring In Big Viewing Numbers For Netflix

One business that has been booming during the COVID-19 pandemic is streaming platforms, and Netflix remains at the top of the heap.

According to a report in Variety, some of the series’ recent offerings have brought in big viewing numbers, with 40 million households tuning in to watch Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” and Steve Carell starrer “Space Force” in their first four weeks of release.

Netflix shared the numbers while reporting its second-quarter earnings, which also revealed that the sexy dating show “Too Hot to Handle” was viewed by 51 million households, while wacky game show “Floor Is Lava” was seen by 37 million households.

Some recent Netflix movies also landed big viewership numbers, including Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” (27 million households during its first four weeks), the Chris Hemsworth-starring “Extraction” (99 million), “The Wrong Missy” starring David Spade and Lauren Lapkus (59 million) and animated feature “The Willoughbys” (38 million).