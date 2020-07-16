Kim Kardashian And Her Girls Spice Up Their Lives With Ode To Spice Girls

By Anita Tai.

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has made it no secret that she is obsessed with the ’90s girl band the Spice Girls. Now, she’s clearly taking inspiration from the group as she posted a picture to Instagram of herself and her sisters with the caption “Spice Girls” on Thursday.

She doesn’t make it clear who is which member between Kourtney, herself, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall – but the all-red outfit she’s wearing seems to hint at Ginger Spice.

Kardashian’s obsession with the girl group goes way back, as she once dressed up as Posh Spice – aka Victoria Beckham – for a group in high school, sharing that throwback photo in 2015. According to her comment, she dressed up with her friends for the school’s talent show.

The imitation even got attention from Beckham as she posted the pic to her own Instagram with the caption “Genius!”

