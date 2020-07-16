‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Josh Flagg Mourns The Death Of His Grandmother Following COVID-19 Battle

Josh Flagg is mourning the loss of his grandmother.
The “Million Dollar Listing” star shared the sad news via Instagram, revealing that over the weekend, his grandmother died due to coronavirus complications.
“RIP. The Queen has passed,” he began a lengthy post. “Margie was not only an incredible person but also a true role model.”
RIP. The Queen has passed. When I was a little boy, I was fortunate enough not only to grow up with amazing parents but also with two sets of incredible, fabulous, and wonderful grandparents. My grandmother Margie Platt passed away this past weekend from COVID-19 at 98 years old. Margie was not only an incredible person but also a true role model. My grandfather and my grandmother were two of the most philanthropic people I have ever met. They, along with a few of their friends, founded and built Mt. Sinai Memorial Park where she was laid to rest today, in the Herman Platt Chapel and Administration Buildings. My grandparents gave back tremendously to the community endowing the Marjorie and Herman Platt Gallery at the American Jewish University. As a a child, Grandma and Grandpa were the King and Queen of Sinai Temple. During high holidays services, my grandparents would walk through the Benjamin Platt Foyer through the doors of the synagogue for which my great grandfather founded in the 1920s. As they walked to their seats, everyone came up to Mr. and Mrs. Platt as they truly were respected as one of the founding Jewish families of Los Angeles. My great grandfather ruled Siani Temple with a loving but iron fist until his death on April 14, 1960 when Los Angeles City Hall adjourned for the rest of the day in his memory. My grandfather followed his father and served as the longest living president at Sinai Temple for 21 years, with his darling wife Margie by his side. Both Grandma and Grandpa were key supporters of and fundraisers for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the United Jewish Fund, the Jewish Home for the Aging, City of Hope, the UCLA Foundation, Temple of the Arts, and of course Vista Del Mar. I will say, that I blame my grandmother Margie for turning me gay LOL. From lessons on David Hockney, pre-Colombian artifacts, the furniture of Karl Springer…to David Webb jewelry, cocktail dresses and parties, there is no question where I got my sense of style from. —> see part 2 and 3.
(3/3) One last Stoli vodka on the rocks in a water glass for the road but don’t worry the waiters at the Grill won’t tell mom and dad that the water glasses are really filled with Stoli and not water! As my grandmother used to always say to her long time caregiver of fifty years, Angie, “Angie it’s four o’clock, Herman will be home soon and we are going to Hillcrest at six, bring me my vodka darling!” and to which Angie would respond every afternoon to her employer and best friend “Yes, Mrs. Platt. Stoli on the rocks in a water glass and I won’t make it too watered down.” Whenever I told my grandmother I loved her, she would respond with “I adore you darlingggg, and how much do you love me?” And I would say “all in the world.” Sleep tight madam and have fun in heaven with grandpa.
Flagg also noted that his grandmother and her late husband Herman Platt, who died in 2005, both helped found and build Mount Sinai Memorial Park, a Jewish mortuary and funeral home. She was laid to rest there on Thursday.
“They were truly respected as one of the founding Jewish families of Los Angeles.”
Flag continued, “Sleep tight madam and have a fun night in heaven with grandpa.”