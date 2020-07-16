‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Josh Flagg Mourns The Death Of His Grandmother Following COVID-19 Battle

Josh Flagg is mourning the loss of his grandmother.

The “Million Dollar Listing” star shared the sad news via Instagram, revealing that over the weekend, his grandmother died due to coronavirus complications.

“RIP. The Queen has passed,” he began a lengthy post. “Margie was not only an incredible person but also a true role model.”

RELATED: ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Star Josh Flagg Is Married

Flagg also noted that his grandmother and her late husband Herman Platt, who died in 2005, both helped found and build Mount Sinai Memorial Park, a Jewish mortuary and funeral home. She was laid to rest there on Thursday.

“They were truly respected as one of the founding Jewish families of Los Angeles.”

Flag continued, “Sleep tight madam and have a fun night in heaven with grandpa.”