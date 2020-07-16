Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off ‘Crazy Sick Bruises’ From Stunt Work On ‘Jurassic World’

“Jurassic World: Dominion” has resumed production in the U.K. under strict safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and Bryce Dallas Howard has the bruises to prove it.

On Thursday, Howard’s “Jurassic World” co-star Chris Pratt responded to her tweet expressing how happy she is to be back at work on the movie, the first major Hollywood production to resume since the pandemic.

“Show them the pictures of the bruises!!!” he wrote, adding that she “got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work.”

Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!! https://t.co/38DwM4RxTI — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 16, 2020

Howard decided to do just that, within the hour posting some gnarly photos of her bruised-up arms and legs.

“Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!” she wrote.

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

In a recent interview with Sirius XM, Howard explained that the safety protocols in the blockbuster sequel — which reportedly added $5 million to the budget — have made her feel completely at ease.

“We would never go back to work if we didn’t feel safe and we’re taking it a day at a time,” she said. “I’m very grateful to have a job. What feels really right about it is that there’s this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, the key crew members, and just us being consistently [like], ‘Okay, how are we going to do this safely?’ And not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health and well-being.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is scheduled to premiere June 11, 2021.