‘DWTS’: Carrie Ann Inaba Promises Fans She, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli Will Return As Judges For Season 29

Carrie Ann Inaba is opening up about the recent “Dancing With The Stars” switch-up.

The “DWTS” judge joined her fellow co-hosts on Global‘s “The Talk” on Thursday and addressed the news that Tyra Banks will replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts.

“I feel like it was just such sudden news. My heart breaks for Tom [Bergeron] and Erin [Andrews],” she said. “I cried when I heard the news, as well as, I think a lot of our fans did.”

Inaba continued, “People have been saying that Tyra is the first Black host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, and I just want to clarify, because season one we had Lisa Canning… Also, I don’t think that’s how we should be labelling her. She’s our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the colour of her skin. I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She’s like a visionary, she’s a strong, powerful woman… I think we’re in good hands. It’s different, the fans are going to have to get used to it, I understand that, but I think we should welcome her.”

But Inaba promised she will be returning as judge alongside vets Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

“As of now, that is the plan,” she said. “I just want everybody to know Len, Bruno and I, that is the plan that we’re coming back. But they’re going make the official announcement in a few weeks. They’re just going to keep letting us know all the details. I don’t want people to worry. It seems like everything is okay.”

Season 29 of “Dancing With The Stars” is expected to return later this year; meanwhile “The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.