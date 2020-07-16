Rapper Logic Reveals He’s Retiring After Release Of New Album ‘No Pressure’

Logic is getting ready to send himself out to pasture.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old rapper — whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II — took to Twitter to announce that he was retiring, with his upcoming album to be his last.

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of ‘No Pressure’ executive produced by No I.D. July 24th,” he wrote on Twitter, along with an image of the upcoming album’s cover, designed by artist Sam Spratt.

RELATED: Logic Releases Music Video For ‘No Pressure’ In Which He Announces He Is Expecting A Baby Boy

“It’s been a great decade,” he continued. “Now it’s time to be a great father.”

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father. Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

Logic and wife Brittney Noell welcomed a son in September 2019.

Prior to the birth, he announced he was going to be a dadd his “No Pressure Freestyle” rap, released in August 2019 and presumably part of the upcoming No Pressure album.