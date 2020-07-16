Gigi Hadid Stars In Maha Alamri’s Reimagined Music Video For Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: Maha Alamri/V Magazine
Photo: Maha Alamri/V Magazine

Gigi Hadid gets animated in a new music video for Daft Punk.

The reimagined video for the band’s classic “One More Time”, created by artist Maha Alamri, was made in celebration of the arrival of V Magazine‘s #GigiJournalPartII.

Alamri, a 23-year-old college student from Saudi Arabia, teamed up with Hadid for her journal, which brings in digital artist contributors.

In the clip, Hadid zaps through shimmering cosmos on a magical narwhal before bringing her to another planet where she can play the keyboard.

Twenty years ago, @daftpunk released the dance anthem of the millennium, a few months after V was born! “One More Time” represented a new frontier of electronic music, and reminds us how powerful bold creativity can be. In a similar way, #GigiJournalPartII is a landmark for digital artists — produced and conceived entirely during the age of COVID. Thank you to the Daft Punk team for allowing us to re-launch their iconic single and as a homage to you and to celebrate the arrival of Gigi’s creative tour-de-force, here is a video we collaborated on with artist @designsbymaha, who was also discovered on instagram! Head to shop.vmagazine.com to purchase the journal now! 🎨📙 — Talent: @gigihadid Illustration & Production: @designsbymaha Music: “One More Time” by @daftpunk

“I was inspired by the original ‘One More Time’ music video by Daft Punk. I wanted to pay homage to the ’80s anime style, which is viewed as something nostalgic,” Alamri told V Magazine. “I’m also very fascinated by outer space and keeping that theme going was something I purposely wanted. I wanted to bring the feeling of childhood imagination in the video, and flying whales symbolize the freedom of creativity.”

