Gigi Hadid Stars In Maha Alamri’s Reimagined Music Video For Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’

Gigi Hadid gets animated in a new music video for Daft Punk.

The reimagined video for the band’s classic “One More Time”, created by artist Maha Alamri, was made in celebration of the arrival of V Magazine‘s #GigiJournalPartII.

Alamri, a 23-year-old college student from Saudi Arabia, teamed up with Hadid for her journal, which brings in digital artist contributors.

In the clip, Hadid zaps through shimmering cosmos on a magical narwhal before bringing her to another planet where she can play the keyboard.

“I was inspired by the original ‘One More Time’ music video by Daft Punk. I wanted to pay homage to the ’80s anime style, which is viewed as something nostalgic,” Alamri told V Magazine. “I’m also very fascinated by outer space and keeping that theme going was something I purposely wanted. I wanted to bring the feeling of childhood imagination in the video, and flying whales symbolize the freedom of creativity.”

