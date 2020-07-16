Tyler Perry Has Cops Give Residents 1,000 Gift Cards In Community Outreach Effort

Tyler Perry just keeps on giving to his adopted hometown.

Although he was born in New Orleans, for decades Perry has been a resident of Atlanta, home of his multimillion-dollar production facility, and has been engaged in philanthropic efforts throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Following such acts as leaving a $21,000 tip for restaurant workers and paying for the groceries of elderly shoppers at more than 70 Atlanta supermarkets, this week saw Perry up the ante.

As People reports, the writer-director-actor-mogul gave officers with at the Atlanta Police Department 1,000 $50 supermarket gift cards, with the officers going door to door handing them out as a way of helping to bridge the divide between police and protesters.

RELATED: Tyler Perry To Pay For Funeral Of 8-Year-Old Girl Shot Near Rayshard Brooks’ Memorial

“This is about the community that I love, that I live in and work in. This is about good people who are in need of a hand up not a hand out,” said Perry in a statement.

“This is about the good police officers who do their job well every day, some of which are my personal friends. This is about trying to bridge unity in a city that adopted me and held me up high enough to reach my own branch on the tree of success,” he added. “I love Atlanta and its people!”

According to Atlanta’s WSBTV, officers are giving out the gift cards in the neighbourhoods near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police, and remains the site of protests demanding justice.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Donates Van To Atlanta Organization Supporting Homeless Women

“It’s an opportunity to make one-on-one connections and spread a little joy,” said Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms said.

“We must remember that we are one Atlanta and must work together to heal,” reads a statement from the Twitter account of the Atlanta Police Department.