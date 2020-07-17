Drake And DJ Khaled Drop 2 New Collabs, ‘Popstar’ And ‘Greece’

Drake is teaming up with DJ Khaled for some new music.

On Thursday at midnight ET sharp, the duo dropped a pair of new collabs, “Popstar” and “Greece”.

The duo had been teasing the tracks on social media earlier in the week.

“SOME BOY DEM MAKE POP CHUNE. WE MAKE CHUNE THAT GO POP! POP PON THEY HEAD!!” wrote DJ Khaled in a teaser he shared on Instagram.

“Great to collaborate wit the team prod @ozmusiqe we work AMAZING together🙏🏽 ALSO BIG UP @ovo40 @ovonoel @chubbsview @oliverelkhatib @futuretheprince always great to work wit the OVO team,” he added. “WE WORK AMAZING TOGETHER! DRAKE LUV FOREVER !”