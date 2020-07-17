Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi In Secret Windsor Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have secretly tied the knot.

The pair held a small royal wedding in Windsor, surrounded by close friends and family, after originally having to cancel their special day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news to ET Canada, sharing in a statement: “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

“The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.”

The Sun reported there were around 20 guests at the Windsor ceremony Friday morning.

Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Mozzi said their “I dos” in All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park, after they were first due to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace, in London in May.

A source said the ceremony took place on Friday so the Queen could attend before she leaves Windsor, where she and Philip have been quarantining, for Balmoral at the end of the month.

A friend of Beatrice said: “A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus.

“They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity.

“So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it.

“They needed to make the wedding COVID-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge.

“They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right.”

